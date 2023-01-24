Balmore cold case: The face of a mystery man found dead in the woods
Researchers have released a new reconstructed image of a man who was found dead more than 11 years ago.
His remains were discovered in woodlands near Balmore Golf Course in East Dumbartonshire in October 2011.
Despite previous appeals for information, police have been unable to identify him. There were no suspicious circumstances around the death.
Now the Scottish cold case unit has released further details in the hope someone will recognise him.
The unit, located at Glasgow Caledonian University, is made up of criminology students and academic staff.
Untreated injuries
Academics said forensic analysis had revealed the man suffered injuries to his nose and jaw before his death and had a chip to one of his front teeth.
They said these injuries were left untreated and would have caused him "significant pain". They also believe he may have had difficulty walking or had a limp.
The team said these factors may have affected his appearance and quality of life.
It is estimated he was aged between 25 and 34, 5ft 8in to 6ft 1in tall and was of slight build, was white European and had light hair.
He was wearing a blue Top Man T-shirt with a maroon diagonal stripe on the front, a blue zipped cardigan with the logo Greek Pennsylvania, light jeans and black waterproof walking shoes - commonly bought in Lidl.
A number of personal items including toiletries, additional clothes, headphones, chargers, a lighter, and cigarette papers were found in a Nike messenger bag near his body.
It is thought he could have been dead for up to six months before he was discovered.
The images, produced by another team at the University of Dundee, are being showcased online alongside photos of the man's belongings and drone footage of the woodland, close to Golf Course Road.
Professor Lesley McMillan, co-director of the cold case unit said she hoped the information and images in the appeal might jog someone's memory.
She said: "The unit has spent the last 18 months gathering as much detail as we can to progress this case.
"We would encourage anyone with information that might be relevant, no matter how small, to please get in touch with us."
Det Insp Kenny McDonald of Police Scotland said he was extremely grateful for the unit's "diligent work".
He said: "This is a long-term inquiry examining the circumstances of unidentified human remains, and a detailed forensic review of all physical matter has been conducted.
"This includes revisiting the recovery site, creating facial reconstruction imaging and liaising with the UK's Missing Persons Unit.
"With the support of Glasgow Caledonian, I hope this new image will offer fresh leads which could help to finally identify the man and bring closure to any members of his family."
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland's non-emergency line, email coldcaseunit@gcu.ac.uk or phone on 0141 331 3235.