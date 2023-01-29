Teenage girl dies after two-car crash on M73
A teenager has died following a two-car crash on the M73 in North Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway near the Gartcosh junction at about 13:30 on Saturday.
A 62-year-old man, one of the drivers, and a 16-year-old girl, a passenger in the same car, were taken to hospital - but the girl later died.
A 42-year-old man, who was driving the other car, was arrested over a road traffic offence and later released.
He was not injured.
The road was closed for about seven hours while crash investigations were carried out and reopened at about 20:40.
Police have urged anyone with information or dash cam footage to get in touch via their non-emergency line.
