Man charged with assault on 13-year-old boy
- Published
A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault on a 13-year-old boy in West Dunbartonshire.
The boy was walking on Great Western Road, near the World of Golf in Clydebank, at about 14:00 on Saturday when he was assaulted.
He was left with a facial injury and made his own way to hospital.
Insp Alan Gilbert praised members of the public for their help and said the man would appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court in due course.
