Police name teenager killed in two-car M73 crash at Gartcosh
- Published
Police have named a 16-year-old girl killed in a crash on the M73 near Gartcosh in Lanarkshire.
Sophie Laing from Cumbernauld was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the two-car collision at about 13:30 on Saturday.
She was taken to hospital with the 62-year-old man who was driving the car she was travelling in, but later died.
A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and later released, pending inquiries.
PC Paul Mallon, from Lanarkshire road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Sophie's family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information which could assist to contact officers."