Identity of woman in Glasgow crash remains a mystery
- Published
The identity of a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Glasgow city centre last week remains unknown.
Police are renewing their appeal for information about the woman, who is critically ill in hospital.
She was struck by a grey VW Tiguan car at the junction of Elmbank Street and St Vincent Street at about 20:15 on Thursday.
The woman has shoulder-length brown hair, is thought to be aged between 50 and 60 and walks with a limp.
Sgt James Crawford, of the road policing unit in Glasgow, said: "It is imperative we find out who this woman is so we can contact her family and let them know what has happened.
"She is aged between 50-60 years old, has shoulder length brown hair which was tied back and she was wearing a long cream coloured jacket with a large fur hood. She was also wearing blue jeans and brown boots.
"She walked with a clear limp to her left leg and we believe she may be from the local area."
The woman is being cared for at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
The driver of the car, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured.
The incident happened just 35 minutes after a female pedestrian was fatally injured in a separate crash involving two vehicles just a short distance away on St Vincent Street.
Police are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time or might have dashcam footage to contact them.