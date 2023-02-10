Delayed return of Arran and Inner Hebrides ferries
- Published
CalMac has warned of prolonged disruption to its services to Arran and the Inner Hebrides over continued problems with two of its ferries.
Arran's MV Caledonian Isles has been in a dry dock since 9 January, initially for annual maintenance.
Problems found with the engines delayed its return - first for five weeks, and now until at least 1 March.
CalMac said another ferry, MV Clansman, would also be delayed in returning from its overhaul due to corrosion.
This will mean extended disruption to Mull, Islay, Coll, Tiree and Colonsay services.
Temporary timetables to cover the absences of both boats remain in place.
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond said: "Given the initial delay of return from annual overhaul of the MV Caledonian Isles, it is disappointing that these plans now must be unfortunately extended.
"It is important that the required work is completed properly to reduce the risk of failure in service and ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers."
He added: "We will keep communities informed of developments and our port teams will continue to work with communities to maintain lifeline services."
CalMac has previously spoken of the challenges of maintaining its ageing fleet of ferries.