Glasgow motorbike crash victim named as man is arrested
- Published
Police have named a 79-year-old pedestrian who died after being hit by an off-road motorcycle in Glasgow.
David Gow died at the scene of the crash on Balmore Road at about 18:15 on Sunday. A 22-year-old man has been arrested.
Officers have asked anyone with information or footage of the area around that time to come forward.
Sgt Roy McCarney said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.
"We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward."
