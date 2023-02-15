Pedestrian, 35, dies after being struck by SUV
A 35-year-old pedestrian has died after he was struck by an SUV in North Ayrshire.
Police Scotland said the man was critically injured by blue Audi Q2 on Ardeer Road, Stevenston, at about 19:20 on Tuesday.
The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC Scotland last week reported the force had issued a safety plea after six pedestrians were killed on Scotland's roads in just 13 days.
Commenting on the latest fatality, Sgt Stewart Taylor said: "I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us.
"I would ask any motorists, particularly with dash cams who were in and around that area to check the footage as it may have captured images that could assist in our investigation."
