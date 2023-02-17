Glasgow University to increase rents by nearly 10%
- Published
The University of Glasgow has proposed a 9.5% rent hike on its student accommodation.
The Students' Representative Council (SRC) called the plans "outrageous" in a letter to senior management.
The student council asked the university to consider a rent freeze or smaller increase amid the cost of living crisis.
A university spokesman said the proposed rate was below inflation and had been for five consecutive years.
According to the open letter, the senior management group is set to back the rent increase in the coming weeks.
The SRC criticised the university for failing to consult them adequately, claiming it was first told about the plans in January.
The news follows an accommodation crisis among students last year.
The SRC said the increase could mean that some students would pay 87% of their student loan on rent.
The letter read: "It is our understanding that the university is currently benchmarking its accommodation fees against other private halls providers in the city.
"We believe this is a flawed approach which disregards the social responsibilities of the university to provide adequate and affordable accommodation."
It said student loans were already facing real-terms cuts and students from lower income backgrounds would struggle to afford to study at the university "without working an unmanageable number of hours".
The student council asked the university to pause the rent increase to allow time for further consultation.
SRC president Rinna Väre said the council was "extremely disappointed" by the proposal.
"Students in Glasgow have already had an incredibly difficult year, what with the cost of living crisis, massive energy bills, an accommodation crisis, and now this," she said.
"There is already a lack of affordable accommodation in the city, which led to us running our campaign for the university to put a cap on student numbers, so for them to now propose raising rents by almost 10% - it's hard to believe.
"We will do whatever we can to block this from happening and we feel it's important that students know about these plans before they're pushed through."
From April, private landlords can only increase rent by a maximum of 6%, or 50% of their increased costs - whichever is lower. However this does not apply to purpose-built student accommodation.
The Scottish government announced it was suspending the student rent cap earlier this year.
A spokesman for the University of Glasgow said that student security and welfare, as well as providing high standards of accommodation, was the university's priority.
"A proposed increase in rent is below the rate of inflation, as it has been for five consecutive years," he said.
"The university is always seeking to improve the accommodation it provides and a rent increase is required to allow for continued maintenance and refurbishment of rooms as well as increased staffing costs."
The spokesman said the university continues to offer financial support to students, which includes doubling the support provided through the student hardship fund.