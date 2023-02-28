Police probe as man dies after house attack in Greenock
A man has died after he was found critically injured in a house in Inverclyde.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised in Nairn Road in Upper Larkfield, Greenock, at about 01:15 on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a short time later.
A police spokesman declined to comment on local reports that the man may have been shot.
He said: "Officers are treating his death as suspicious and inquiries are continuing."
