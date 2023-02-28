Men who died after tug capsized off Greenock are named
The two men who died after a tugboat capsized off the coast of Greenock have been named.
George Taft, 65, from Greenock, and Ian Catterson, 73, from Millport, were killed in the incident last Friday.
The tug capsized while assisting the Hebridean Princess cruise ship off Custom House Quay at about 15:30
Police Scotland is investigating the circumstances, with the help of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Crown Office.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is carrying out its own inquiries.
The sinking sparked a major search operation, which led to the discovery of the two men's bodies on Saturday afternoon.
Police Scotland said efforts to recover the tugboat would be made in the coming days.
Ch Insp Damian Kane, Greenock Area Commander, said: "Our thoughts are with George and Ian's families and friends and I'd request their privacy at this difficult time.
"As our inquiries continue there will be an increased police presence in the area. I thank the local community for their support and understanding."
Clyde Marine Services said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss of the two crew members, and was fully co-operating with the official investigations.