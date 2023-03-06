Two men charged with murder over Greenock shooting
Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was shot outside his home in Inverclyde.
Neil Canney, 37, was critically injured outside the house on Nairn Road, Greenock, at about 01:15 on Tuesday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a short time later.
Jack Benson, 22, and Dale Russell, 28, made no plea when they appeared before Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.
They were remanded in custody and will appear in court within the next eight days.