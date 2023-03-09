Driver seriously hurt after car crashed off road
A man has been seriously injured after his car crashed in South Lanarkshire.
The 22-year-old was driving a Red Vauxhall Corsa which came off the B7078 between Kirkmuirhill and Lesmahagow at about 18:35 on Wednesday.
He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.
The road was closed until around 03:30 while police carried out investigations. Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Gemma Blackadder added: "I'd like to thank those members of the public who stopped and helped at the scene, and for those who have already spoken with police."
