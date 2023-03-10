Father attempted to rob his own son at knifepoint in Glasgow
A masked man who attempted to rob a teenager at knifepoint was unaware it was his own son.
The 45-year-old, who attempted to disguise himself with a snood, targeted the boy at an ATM in Cranhill, Glasgow, on 19 November last year.
The victim, 17, had used the cash machine near his home to withdraw £10.
Sheriff Andrew Cubie, who sentenced the father to 26 months, told the court: "These are an extraordinary set of events."
Glasgow Sheriff Court heard the teenager had spotted the hooded accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, lurking near the ATM.
Prosecutor Carrie Stevens said: "As he put his card in his pocket and took the cash from the machine, he turned left and felt something against the left side of his face.
"He was pinned up against the wall by the neck.
"The boy felt a large kitchen knife pressed against his face."
She added the robber told him: "Give me it. Give me it now."
'What are you doing?'
The victim instantly identified his father from his voice and eyes.
The stunned boy replied: "Are you serious? Do you know who this is?"
The attacker said he didn't care but the teenager then pulled down the snood to reveal his father and asked: "What are you doing?"
He responded: "I'm sorry, I'm desperate."
The son fled the scene and told his gran of his ordeal before police were alerted.
The robber was later arrested at his home and initially denied being the culprit.
But he later stated: "I didn't know it was him at the cash machine. I done it. I will do the time for it."
He admitted a charge of attempting to rob the victim and of possession of a knife in a public place.
Edward Gilroy, defending, told the court: "His mother, brother and son are all extremely angry at him."