Hundreds join sexual health clinic counter protest
- Published
Hundreds of people have joined rival protests outside a sexual health clinic in Glasgow.
A small group of campaigners from the Scottish Family Party initially gathered outside the Sandyford clinic on Argyle Street.
A larger counter-demo then developed, with dancing and a sound system, as police kept the two groups apart.
Sandyford offers a range of services including abortion and transgender health care.
The Scottish Family Party, led by former UKIP member Richard Lucas, had previously announced on social media that it would carry out a symbolic "bricking up" of the clinic's entrance.
Cabaret Against The Hate Speech, which describes itself as a LGBTQ+ and ally group, urged people to join the counter protest, bringing along megaphones and instruments if they wished, to take part in a live karaoke.
Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay is championing a bill in the Scottish Parliament that would set up "safe access zones" around healthcare settings that provide abortion services.