Pedestrian, 37, dies after being struck by car in Paisley
A 37-year-old pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Renfrewshire.
Police Scotland said the incident, which involved a silver Ford Fiesta, happened on Causeyside Street, Paisley, at about 22:15 on Saturday.
The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was injured.
Officers said the road was closed for about six-and-a-half hours while a full collision investigation was carried out.
Sgt Christopher Hoggans said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and out inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.
"We are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area prior to the incident and who may be able to help to contact us."
He also urged the occupants of two vehicles, who stopped to assist but left without speaking to police, to get in touch.