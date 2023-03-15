Man who died after being hit by car in Paisley named by police
A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in Paisley, Renfrewshire, has been named by police.
Stuart Crawford, 37, was walking on Causeyside Street when he was hit by a silver Ford Fiesta at about 22:15 on Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was injured.
Police are keen to trace the drivers of a red Ford Fiesta and a silver estate car, possibly a taxi, as they may have witnessed the crash.
Sgt Christopher Hoggan also urged anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV to contact Police Scotland on the non-emergency line.
He added: "Our thoughts remain with Stuart's family and friends at this difficult time."
