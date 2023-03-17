Arrests for 'mobbing and rioting' in Dumbarton
Seven people have been arrested and charged with "mobbing and rioting" following a large disturbance in Dumbarton last month.
Up to 300 people were involved in the incident on 28 February, with reports of bricks and fireworks being thrown.
Police Scotland said four men and three women were arrested at five addresses in Clydebank, Glasgow, Port Glasgow, Wishaw and the Livingston area.
They are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.
The incident began at about 18:50 when police responded to reports of disorder and vandalism in Graham Street, in the Brucehill, area of the town.
The arrested men are aged 21, 27, 45 and 48, while the women are aged 31, 36 and 43.
Det Insp Bernadette Walls said: "I would like to thank the local community of Brucehill for their support and co-operation throughout this investigation.
"Crime affects the whole community and can cause fear and alarm, we aim to address these issues. It's important local residents, workers and visitors to the area feel secure and reassured that they can go about their day-to-day lives free from the fear of violence and antisocial behaviour."