Fifth arrest over Greenock doorstep shooting death
Police have made a fifth arrest in connection with the death of a man in Inverclyde.
Neil Canney was found seriously hurt after being shot outside his home on Nairn Road, Greenock, in the early hours of 28 February.
The 37-year-old later died in hospital in Glasgow.
A 23-year-old is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Tuesday. Four other suspects have already appeared in court charged with Mr Canney's murder.
Jack Benson, 22, Dale Russell, 28, Martin McCusker, 38, and Kieran Meechan, 27, made no plea and were remanded in custody.