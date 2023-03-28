Body-in-bag murder accused denies seeing victim
- Published
A man on trial for murdering his ex-partner and putting her body in a sports bag claimed he did not see her on the day she died, a trial has heard.
Craig Walker is accused of killing Lauren Wilson, 34, at a flat in Renfrew, Renfrewshire on 26 May 2021.
It is claimed the 40-year-old repeatedly struck and stabbed Ms Wilson with a knife on the head and body, and also compressed her neck and inflicted blunt force injuries by means unknown.
Mr Walker denies the charges.
He is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice on the same date.
This includes claims he wrapped Ms Wilson in sheets and tape before placing her in a large sports bag with the "intention of disposing of her body".
Mr Walker is also said to have sent messages from his former partner's phone pretending to be her.
The indictment alleges he did this to "avoid detection, arrest and prosecution".
He also faces an earlier allegation of having two knives on 20 May 2021.
Ms Wilson's friend Ashley Brown told the High Court in Glasgow that she was in phone contact with her that day.
It was claimed Ms Wilson was going to the Beatson hospital with Mr Walker after work. The pair were also stated to have plans to tell Mr Walker's wife about their relationship that day.
'Out-of-character'
The witness said she received no replies to her texts to Ms Wilson throughout the day until 18:05, which read: "I f***ed up big time."
Ms Brown said she then received more out-of-character texts from Ms Wilson's phone number.
The witness claimed that she and friends contacted Mr Walker and asked if he had "seen her today".
He replied: "No, why? Has something happened?"
Further texts showed Mr Walker denied having a hospital appointment or radiotherapy treatment.
Ms Brown said she phoned Mr Walker after police had tried to contact him at about 22:50, but she claimed his phone was switched off after the second attempt.
'Something important'
Ms Wilson's mother told the court she also received "out of character" text messages from her daughter that day.
Pauline Wilson said she was worried after Ms Wilson did not pick up her daughter on 26 May.
The witness stated that she had her granddaughter overnight while her daughter had a busy shift at work.
She claimed she was asked to keep her granddaughter after picking her up from school, which she said she could not do.
She said she received a text from Ms Wilson that claimed she had "something important" to say to her which was "nothing to worry about".
Ms Wilson's mother said: "I knew it was important as she wouldn't leave her without arrangements like a packed lunch or uniform.
"It was totally out of character - I was worried and getting distressed."
She said she found out Ms Wilson had died in the early hours of the morning.
The trial continues before Judge Lady Stacey.