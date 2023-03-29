Murder inquiry after body of woman, 41, found in Ayr flat
- Published
Police have launched a murder inquiry after a 41-year-old woman was found dead at a flat in Ayr.
Officers were called to the property in Nursery Hall at 10:15 on Monday, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following a post-mortem examination on Tuesday, detectives from Police Scotland's major investigation team confirmed that the woman's death was being treated as murder.
The force has urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Det Ch Insp Peter Sharp said: "An extensive investigation is underway, including officers carrying out door-to-door inquiries.
"Officers are also working to find out the last time the deceased was seen and the circumstances leading up to her death.
"It is important that we find out more about what has happened as soon as we can and I would like to reassure the community that officers are working to trace whoever is responsible."