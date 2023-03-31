Man, 52, jailed for raping sleeping woman at his Glasgow flat
- Published
A man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years for raping a woman who was sleeping at his Glasgow flat.
John Thomson, 52, attacked the woman, who was more than 30 years younger than him, while she was intoxicated at his home in Yoker in July 2020.
Thomson denied rape and told police his victim had been "steaming drunk".
He was convicted by a jury at High Court in Glasgow. Judge Lady Stacey told Thomson the woman had been in "no condition to look after herself".
She added: "You knew that - but you had sex with her nonetheless.
"I have read the victim impact statement and it has had a serious effect on her."
The court heard the woman went to sleep in Thomson's bed after becoming unwell from drinking, where he took advantage of her while she was in no fit state to consent.
'Very angry'
Police were alerted to the incident after the woman left the property. Her underwear was found in the flat the morning after the incident.
He told his lawyer Sarah Livingstone that he was "very angry" at being accused of rape. He claimed the woman instigated sex with him.
However, jurors heard Thomson sent a crude WhatsApp message to a friend boasting about sex with the victim.
Prosecutor Alexander Sutherland said the evidence did "not point to a tale of consensual sex".
He added: "You got into bed with the woman and had sex with her while she was intoxicated. You raped her."
Thomson was put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.