Body-in-bag accused says struggle led to fatal stabbing
- Published
A man accused of murdering his ex-partner told a court a struggle with a knife led to the stab wounds responsible for her death.
Craig Walker, 41, is accused of killing Lauren Wilson, 34, at his flat in Renfrew, Renfrewshire, on 26 May 2021.
Mr Walker denies murdering Ms Wilson and putting her body in a large bag in order to dispose of it.
He told the High Court in Glasgow there were several struggles between the pair on the night she died.
Mr Walker also stated Ms Wilson had a knife and he was trying to take it from her.
Prosecutor David Dickson put it to him: "By this point Lauren had 27 other stab wounds on her head and neck and you had done nothing?"
Mr Walker replied: "I couldn't say I did nothing. In relation to getting assistance I did nothing."
Asked why, he added: "I don't know, the whole thing happened quickly and I was in the middle of it."
The advocate depute asked if Mr Walker was suggesting that Ms Wilson had stabbed herself 29 times overall, cutting her jugular and carotid arteries.
He replied: "There were three struggles, and there was sliding down the wall.
"I protracted the knife and there was a big fall in the bedroom - at the time I did not notice the injuries."
Mr Walker added that it was the "struggle" that caused the wounds.
The accused was also asked how he missed the wounds.
He replied: "When you are in the middle of a frantic struggle - and that's what it was - you don't realise what was actually happening at that point.
"I didn't even check the back of her neck - I remember trying to stop the blood at the left side of her neck."
'Machiavellian act'
Mr Dickson put it to Mr Walker that there was so much blood in parts of the house as he had repeatedly punched Ms Wilson.
The advocate depute added: "At some point you strangled her. And, having failed to kill her, you inflicted 29 stab wounds with severe force as described by the pathologist."
Mr Walker refuted the suggestions.
Mr Dickson told the court Ms Wilson had a total of 77 injuries.
The advocate depute challenged Mr Walker over why he had lied about having cancer.
The witness replied: "This was a Machiavellian act to push Lauren away."
But Mr Walker denied telling Ms Wilson that he had an appointment at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre on the day of her death, despite texts sent on her phone to friends.
Mr Dickson put it to the accused that he had sent the texts from his ex-partner's phone but Mr Walker denied that was the case.
Mixed DNA profile
Mr Dickson also stated that Walker had formed a "rouse or a lie" days before Ms Wilson's death in order to get her to his flat, which he denied.
The advocate depute also said Ms Wilson was going to tell Mr Walker's wife that that had been together for longer than she had known.
Mr Walker replied: "That's incorrect."
The court heard that a mixed DNA profile of Mr Walker and Ms Wilson's blood was found on his shower head.
Mr Dickson asked Mr Walker why he did not lead police directly to his ex-partner, who was in a hockey bag in his bedroom.
He described his actions as a "massive shambles" and acknowledged they caused "more anger and anxiety" for Ms Wilson's family.
The court also heard he sent a text to her friend which said: "Possibly need some space, I know she was going a bit Jekyll and Hyde".
Mr Dickson said: "I suggest there was only one person who was Jekyll and Hyde and that was you, you killed Lauren that day didn't you?"
Mr Walker replied: "That's incorrect."
The trial, before Lady Stacey, continues.