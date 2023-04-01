Man, 70, and woman, 69, killed in Argyll road crash
A 70-year-old man and 69-year-old woman have died in a crash on the A85 in Argyll.
Police were called to the road near Dalmally at around 14:00 on Friday, after reports of a collision between an Audi Q2 and a Ford Mondeo.
The woman driving the Audi and her male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
Three men in the Ford Mondeo were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
The road also closed for more than eight hours to allow for police investigations.
Police Scotland's Sgt Archie McGuire said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two people who have died.
"Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash to contact us."