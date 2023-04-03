Body-in-bag murderer Craig Walker jailed for life for 'brutal' attack
- Published
A former Scotland hockey player murdered a woman in a vicious attack after learning she was about to tell his wife they were having an affair.
Craig Walker, 41, left Lauren Wilson with 77 injuries, including 29 stab wounds, after the attack at his flat in Renfrew on 26 May 2021.
Walker then put the body of Ms Wilson, 34, in a sports bag to dispose of it.
At the High Court in Glasgow he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 21 years.
The killing happened on the day of Walker's ninth wedding anniversary with wife Seonid, 38.
The couple had split in the summer of 2020, but Walker had been set to return to the family home.
But prosecutors said supermarket worker Ms Wilson was about to reveal the length of their affair and had tried contacting Seonid on the morning of the attack.
The court heard that Walker flew into a rage and, after luring Ms Wilson to his flat in Cardon Square, Renfrew, battered, strangled and stabbed her before stuffing her corpse into a large sports bag.
He denied murder, insisting Ms Wilson, who had a young daughter, was hurt during a "frantic struggle".
Walker also said he lied to her about having cancer in an attempt to "push her away."
As he was being led from the dock into the cells, a member of the public shouted: "Rot in hell you evil monster."
In his evidence Walker claimed that Ms Wilson had a knife which he tried to get off her.
Prosecutor David Dickson asked if Walker was suggesting that Ms Wilson had stabbed herself - cutting her jugular and carotid artery.
He replied: "There were three struggles, and there was sliding down the wall.
"I protracted the knife and there was a big fall in the bedroom - at the time I did not notice the injuries."
A police officer told jurors how he discovered Ms Wilson's body during an initial missing person hunt.
'She is in the bag'
PC Stuart McDougall said he carried out a search of Walker's flat after finally being allowed access and recalled seeing a "figure" in a hockey bag in a bedroom.
"I asked Mr Walker what this was and he said: 'That's her. She is in the bag'," said the officer, who promptly handcuffed Walker.
The court heard Ms Wilson's mutilated body was wrapped in bedding and what appeared to be black electrical tape.
Paramedics arrived, but she had already died.
Jurors were told a hoover, wipes and a mop and bucket were discovered in the bath as Walker tried to clean up what he had done.
The court heard that Ms Wilson's mother Pauline, 61, had become "frightened" after she did not pick up her daughter on the day of her death.
She said Ms Wilson had told her she was going to a hospital appointment with Walker and had "something important" to tell her but it was "nothing to worry about."
Text messages between the pair were read to the court, with one from Ms Wilson saying: "I have lied to you, I'm sorry, I'm not at hospital at all, I just need some time alone to work things out, I will be back to get her."
Her mother said it was "totally out of character for Lauren" because "she would never leave her daughter ever".
Walker's wife Seonid said they had split up in 2020 but discussed reconciling and were due to go out for an anniversary meal on the night of the murder.
But Walker, an air traffic controller, said he had been delayed cleaning a large "coffee stain" on his carpet and instead brought a takeaway meal - but left his wife's home without eating anything.
'Horrendous crime'
Seonid recalled getting a friend request on Facebook from Ms Wilson that month, which she thought "strange".
But when she quizzed her husband about Ms Wilson, he claimed to have known her "from years ago" and denied he was in a relationship with her.
Judge Stacey said the consequences of Walker's actions were "devastating" for Ms Wilson's family and young daughter and their grief was "overwhelming".
"You have deprived the child of her mother's love and guidance," she told Walker.
"She is old enough to have memories of her mother but much too young to understand what has happened.
"Her family now have the responsibility of bringing up the child and shielding her from what happened while being honest with her as well as grieving themselves."
Det Insp Fraser Spence, the senior investigating officer in the case, said Walker had carried out a "brutal attack" and committed a "horrendous crime".
"While nothing can change what has happened, I hope that this conviction brings at least a degree of closure for her relatives and friends," he said.
"He callously took Lauren's life, showing complete disregard for her and her family.
"He will now have to face the consequences of his actions."
Walker was also convicted of a separate charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.