Three people arrested over death of woman in Ayr
- Published
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Ayr.
Susan Turner, 41, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a property in Nursery Hall at 10:15 BST last Monday.
Two men, aged 25 and 49, and a 40-year-old woman have been arrested.
Police Scotland said that an investigation was ongoing and that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Det Ch Insp Peter Sharp said: "Our thoughts remain with Susan's family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.
"I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information."
Ms Turner came from the Whitletts area of Ayr.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.