Man set to carry 100kg up Ben Nevis in world record attempt
A mountain rescuer from Uddingston is set to climb the UK's highest mountain with 100kg on his shoulders.
David Dooher, 37, will take on Ben Nevis in a Guinness World Record attempt in June to fundraise for My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.
Rugby legend Doddie Weir set up the charity when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017.
The 100kg weight Mr Dooher will carry represents "the burden carried by those who live with MND, and their families".
He will hike Ben Nevis with a safety barbell and weight plates on 7 June, his 38th birthday.
The father of two, who weighs around the same as the weight he plans to carry, is experienced in the mountains of Scotland.
He has been an active mountain rescue team member for several years.
He said: "The long road ahead can be daunting but breaking it down and having the mindset to enjoy each step is the way forward for me.
"It'll have ups and down, but the finish line will come soon enough.
"I'm embracing this challenge and using my body to its full potential because some people simply can't, no matter how much they want to."
Doddie Weir launched My Name'5 Doddie Foundation six months after he revealed his own diagnosis.
The charity works to improve the lives of people living with the disease.
The celebrated rugby star earned 61 caps for Scotland during a successful playing career. In 2019, he was given an OBE for services to rugby, to MND research and to the Borders community.
He died in November at the age of 52.
"Doddie Weir's mindset and strength was unbelievable," said Mr Dooher.
"With MND, there's no treatment or cure. Nothing can slow the progression - it's fatal every single time.
"But Doddie took that in his stride and continued to fight to find a cure till the very end."
He has raised more than £2,500 in the first few weeks on his Just Giving page.
"MND needs funds for research and to help those already diagnosed and their families," he said.
"It's the only way it can change. I want to do my bit to continue Doddie's mission to end MND."
He said he has been eating between 4,000 and 5,000 calories a day to fuel his training and recovery alongside his day job as a joiner.
"I've climbed Ben Nevis plenty times and it can be tough going without 100kg on my back but, with the support and my purpose front of mind, I think I'll do it," he added.
Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, said: "This just shows the strength of Doddie's impact; he helped to inspire so many people across the UK to pick up the baton and continue to work towards finding a cure for MND.
"David's dedication, commitment and creativity is incredible. We are very grateful to him and all his supporters."