Five-year-old killed in Glasgow bus crash is named
- Published
A five-year-old boy who died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow has been named as Ayan Khan Nooreen.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene of the crash in Calder Street, Govanhill, last Tuesday but died a short time later.
A second child, a nine-year-old girl, was hurt in the incident near the Hickman Street junction at about 17:40.
She was taken to the city's Royal Hospital for Children for treatment for serious injuries.
Sgt Nick Twigg, of Police Scotland, said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash, which involved a single decker bus, were continuing.
"Our thoughts are with Ayan's family and everyone affected by this tragic incident," he said.
"Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information but hasn't yet spoken to us to come forward.
"In addition, if you have dash-cam that could help with our crash investigation then please contact us."