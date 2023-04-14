Streets sealed off after man found dead in Glasgow
A man has died and another is in hospital after a incident which has resulted in a number of road closures in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at about 05:25 on Auchinloch Street.
The force confirmed one man was pronounced dead at the scene while a second was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. His condition is unknown.
A spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances.
Officers said a number of road closures are in place, including Springburn Road, Turner Road, Petershill Road and Laverockhall Street and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Some residents in the area have also been advised to stay in their homes while investigations are carried out at the scene.