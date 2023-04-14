Girl, 2, taken to hospital after Dumbarton hit-and-run
Police are hunting a driver after a two-year-old girl was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Dumbarton.
Officers said the girl was struck by a small hatchback car driving in the town's Napier Crescent at around 20:30 on Sunday.
She was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow and later released.
Police Scotland said "extensive enquiries" had been carried out, but it was now asking for the public to help identify the driver and car involved.
Sgt Archie McGuire, of Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit, said: "I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward.
"I you have dash-cam that could help with our investigation then please contact us."