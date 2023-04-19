Celtic Boys Club player scared to speak of alleged Torbett abuse
A former Celtic Boys Club player said he was frightened to speak about alleged sexual assaults by founder Jim Torbett in case he was kicked off the team.
The man, who cannot be named, told a court Mr Torbett groped him "30 to 40 times" when driving him home.
Mr Torbett, 75, is accused of abusing the boy when he was aged 13 to 14, between June 1967 and December 1968.
The former youth football manager denies the charges.
Speaking at the High Court in Inverness, the alleged victim - now age 69 - claimed Mr Torbett sexually assaulted him at various locations in Glasgow, including a restaurant, a toy shop, at Mr Torbett's home and in a car.
He said: "I was frightened to tell anyone because I was worried any dissent I showed towards [him] would result in my expulsion from the boy's club.
"I thought my position in the club depended upon these actions."
The man told the court on one occasion Mr Torbett exposed himself in a toy shop and performed a sex act.
On another occasion, the man said he was staying at Mr Torbett's flat with another boy.
He said he woke up to Mr Torbett touching him and attempting to kiss him.
The man also claimed to have been abused by the former manager in the US and in hotels on trips to watch Celtic play European Cup ties against Leeds United and AC Milan.
Mr Torbett faces four charges of indecent assault. He is also charged with using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards the boy.
The trial continues.