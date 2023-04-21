Glasgow homes without water as burst pipe leads to flooding
Homes across Glasgow were left without water after a 36in (0.9m) trunk water main burst in Anniesland causing "localised flooding".
Scottish Water received reports of the problem at about 05:00 with a number of areas being affected.
The flooding happened on Crow Road, near the junction with Fulton Street, causing some travel disruption.
Scottish Water said repairs had been carried out and supplies should soon return to normal.
A spokesperson said the issue had caused disruption to supplies in the city centre, west end, Partick, Anniesland and Govan.
The company warned properties outside these areas that they may experience low water pressure and apologised for any inconvenience.
They added that any customers needing additional support should contact them.
Work has been ongoing since Tuesday to make emergency repairs to the pipe.
In January, a burst water main left nearly 100,000 properties across Glasgow without water.