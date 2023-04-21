Former youth worker jailed for second time over child abuse
A former youth worker has been jailed for a second time over abuse at a children's unit where he worked.
Stewart Burgess preyed on a teenage boy at what was then the Redheugh Adolescent Home in Kilbirnie, North Ayrshire, between 1984 and 1985.
The now 72-year-old was a senior house parent trusted to look after vulnerable youngsters.
Judge Scott Pattison jailed Burgess for three-and-a-half years at the High Court in Glasgow.
He had earlier been convicted of a charge of indecent assault after a trial in Paisley.
Burgess had previously been sentenced in 2008 to 10 years - reduced on appeal to seven-and-a-half years - for abusing two youngsters at the Salvation Army-run home in the 1980s.
The latest case was sparked after this victim came forward to reveal how he had suffered at the hands of Burgess.
The court heard how the former pupil had "felt unable" at the time of the previous trial to speak to the authorities.
Burgess, latterly of Cumnock, East Ayrshire, had again denied the allegations.
Breach of trust
His lawyer Allan MacLeod told the court: "It will come as no surprise that he maintains his position to the charge."
The advocate added that Burgess had been married for 41 years and his wife remained "supportive" of him.
Judge Pattison said: "The jury convicted you of indecent assault committed against [the victim] while he was a child residing in the school in which you were a senior house parent.
"That behaviour was serious and involved a significant breach of trust given your position within the home.
"It is clear your criminal conduct has had a profound and lasting impact upon him."
Burgess was also put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.