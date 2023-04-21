Police hunt for on-the-run rapist David McCue
Police have launched a hunt for a 41-year-old rapist who went on the run before the end of his trial.
David McCue was convicted in his absence at the High Court in Glasgow of sexual offences against a woman and a younger girl.
He had failed to appear for sentencing on 31 March.
Jurors returned guilty verdicts to four charges on Tuesday and Police Scotland said a warrant had now been issued for his arrest.
McCue is described as being white, 5ft 10in tall with short brown hair.
He is known to frequent the east end areas of Glasgow.
Det Sgt Michelle Rodger, of the Public Protection Unit, said: "I would urge this man to hand himself into police or anyone who has information relating to his whereabouts to make contact with the police.
"Members of the public are urged not to approach but can contact Police Scotland."