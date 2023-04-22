Arrests over Scottish Grand National course invasion
Several people have been arrested after animal rights protesters attempted to disrupt the Scottish Grand National.
Officers intervened after Animal Rising activists rushed onto Ayr racecourse before the 15:35 race won by Kitty's Light.
Police Scotland confirmed a "significant operation" was taking place to "safely remove" protesters from the track.
It came after protests delayed the start of the Grand National last week.
The Ayr protest followed the death of horse Oscar Elite in the 13:50 race on Saturday. Activists said they wanted to stop other horses from dying or coming to harm.
Animal Rising, which is seeking to highlight the exploitation of animals for sport and food, said it will continue with more race disruptions, alongside a series of farm occupations and animal rescues.
Police Scotland said: "We are responding to a protest which is ongoing at Ayr Racecourse this afternoon.
"A significant operation is under way to safely remove those involved. A number of arrests have been made and an increased police presence remains at the scene."
Security concerns
Security had been stepped up at the event after protesters delayed the start of the Grand National at Aintree last week.
Merseyside Police said they arrested 118 people over the disruption, which saw nine people enter the course.
Up to 17,000 people were expected at Ayr racecourse for the Scottish version of the race.
The Scottish Grand National was inaugurated in Ayrshire in 1867 and has taken place at Ayr since 1966.