Marelle Sturrock: Pregnant teacher's partner wanted in murder probe
- Published
The partner of a pregnant teacher is wanted in connection with her murder.
Marelle Sturrock, 35, who was due to give birth in the summer, was found dead at a property in Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday morning. Her unborn child did not survive.
A car belonging to her partner David Yates was found at Mugdock Country Park near Glasgow and an extensive police search has been ongoing in the area.
Ms Sturrock was a teacher at the city's Sandwood Primary School.
Police Scotland said the last confirmed sighting of Mr Yates was on Sunday shortly after 22:00.
His white Seat Ateca was left at the country park and his movements afterwards are unknown.
Police said there was nothing to suggest he had left the area and the search would continue.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.