Marelle Sturrock: Body found is fiancé of murdered pregnant teacher
The body of a man found by police investigating the murder of a pregnant teacher has been identified as her fiancé, David Yates.
Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at her home on Jura Street, Glasgow on Tuesday.
Police searching for Mr Yates found his body in a reservoir at Mugdock Country Park near Glasgow.
An investigation remains ongoing, but no one else is believed to be involved in her death.
His death is not considered suspicious.
Police said they will continue to provide specialist support to both families.
A car belonging to Mr Yates had been found at the country park, prompting an extensive police search in the area.
Large areas of Mugdock reservoir were cordoned off with police tape. There was also a police presence at the house on Jura Street.
Ms Sturrock, who was 29 weeks pregnant, taught at Sandwood Primary School in the city.
Officers attended her home on Jura Street at about 08:40 on Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her unborn child did not survive.
Police Scotland have not confirmed how Ms Sturrock died.
