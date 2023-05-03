Family 'devastated' after teenager Alan Cameron dies in crash
Police have named a 19-year-old who died following a crash on the A83 in Argyll and Bute.
Alan Cameron was travelling in a black Renault Clio at about 21:00 on Sunday when the crash happened between Ardgenavan and Clachan.
The apprentice agricultural engineer from Inveraray was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family described him as a "lovely son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin".
Inquires into the crash remain ongoing.
In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Cameron's family said they were "devastated" by his death.
It said: "Alan was studying/working as an apprentice agricultural engineer. His passion was agriculture and he had a keen interest in farming."
"Ourselves, family, friends and colleagues respectfully request our privacy at this very difficult time."
The road was closed for about eight hours while officers carried out investigations.
Sgt Brian Simpson said: "Our thoughts are with Alan's family and friends at this very distressing time.
"We would again appeal to any witnesses, who have not already come forward, to get in touch."
He also urged anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage to come forward.