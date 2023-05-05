CalMac's chartered catamaran Alfred completes trials
A catamaran ferry brought in to ease pressures on CalMac services has completed berthing trials along the west coast.
The Scottish government has provided £9m for the nine-month long charter of MV Alfred, owned by Orkney-based Pentland Ferries.
The trials were done to assess the boat's suitability on certain routes.
CalMac boss Robbie Drummond said the company was looking forward to the resilience the Alfred would provide.
The catamaran could be deployed to help services to Arran and Islay.
In its latest update on sailings, CalMac said confirmation of the availability of Alfred to operate within its network would support plans to add a second ferry to services between Ardrossan and Brodick, on Arran.
The arrangement is also dependent on another ferry, MV Hebridean Isles, returning to service following repairs.
CalMac said using the Alfred and the return of Hebridean Isles would also help it sort out sailings to Islay beyond 4 June.
The state-owned company has been having to move its ferries off their usual routes to cover other services because of breakdowns or delays affecting its routine maintenance programme.
'Much-needed resilience'
Chief executive Robbie Drummond said: "We are aware of the significant effect this situation is having on customers and businesses.
"This is at the forefront of our mind as we continue to focus on resuming a normal service."
He added: "We will be able to return to the usual summer timetable as soon as vessels return from annual maintenance.
"Berthing trials for MV Alfred have also been completed and we look forward to the much-needed resilience she will provide to the network."