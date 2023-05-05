Hutchesons' Grammar: Teachers at FM's former school to strike
Teachers at the private school formerly attended by Scotland's first minister and the Scottish Labour leader are to stage four days of strike action.
Unions accuse Hutchesons' Grammar in Glasgow of a "fire and rehire" policy over changes to staff pensions.
The school has strongly denied the claims.
Members of the NASUWT union have announced four days of strike action, while EIS members have also voted in favour of strikes.
Both First Minister Humza Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar are former pupils of the school, which charges fees of up to £14,000 per year.
'Members are resolute'
The school wants staff to move to a different private scheme rather than the existing Scottish Teachers' Pension Scheme, a defined benefit pension which means the level of retirement income is guaranteed.
Teaching unions claim staff were threatened with dismissal if they did not agree to the change.
Following a ballot in which 87% of those who voted backed industrial action, the NASUWT union announced strikes on 30 and 31 May, followed by two more on 7 and 8 June.
General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach said hard-working teachers were being treated "appallingly".
"This is an employer that is attacking basic terms and conditions of employment because it thinks it can get away with it," he said.
"Our members are resolute and will not be bullied."
Members of the EIS teaching union at the school have also voted 78% in favour of strikes, although it is not yet clear if they will take action on the same dates.
A school spokesman said the board of governors "strongly rejects any suggestion of fire and rehire".
He said: "We are obviously incredibly disappointed with the EIS ballot result and the NASUWT's decision, however the school's position remains that, in the absence of any viable alternatives, and none were identified by teaching staff during the consultation process, current financial headwinds mean it is remains necessary to cap one of the school's biggest costs going forward."
He added that the board was "confident the school is offering our valued teachers one of the most generous defined contribution schemes in the private sector".