Two arrested following 'murder bid' in Clydebank
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged murder bid in West Dunbartonshire.
A 38-year-old man was found with serious injuries on Alexander Street in Clydebank in the early hours of Monday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
The force confirmed a 62-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the incident.
They have been released pending further inquiries.