Sixth arrest over Greenock doorstep shooting death
A sixth man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man shot outside his home in Inverclyde.
Neil Canney was found seriously hurt on Nairn Road, Greenock, in the early hours of 28 February.
The 37-year-old was taken to hospital in Glasgow where he later died.
Police Scotland said a man, aged 24, has been arrested in connection with the death. Five other suspects have already appeared in court charged with Mr Canney's murder.
Police said the investigation into Mr Canney's death was continuing.