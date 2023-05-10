Attempted murder probe launched after house fire
- Published
Detectives are treating an early morning house fire in North Ayrshire as attempted murder.
Police Scotland said the blaze was reported in McKinlay Crescent, Irvine, at about 04:20 on Saturday.
A 59-year-old woman was taken to University Hospital Crosshouse, Kilmarnock, and has since been discharged.
Officers urged anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 03:40 and 04:00 to get in touch.
