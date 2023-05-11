Boy, 13, critical in hospital after being hit by car in Glasgow
A 13-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Glasgow.
The crash happened just before 18:00 on Tuesday on Balmore Road in the city's Lambhill area.
The boy, who was struck by a red Toyota Aygo car, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area around Ashgill Road and Skirsa Street and who witnessed the crash to contact them.
Sgt Nicholas Twigg said: "We are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a white lorry who we believe was in the area around the time of the incident and may be able to assist us."