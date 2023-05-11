Delayed CalMac catamaran to begin sailings on Arran route
CalMac's chartered catamaran MV Alfred is due to enter service on the west coast ferry operator's Arran route.
But a technical problem with its starboard thruster has ruled out its use on CalMac's Islay service for now.
The Scottish government has provided £9m for the nine-month long loan of the boat from Orkney-based Pentland Ferries.
Delays, including servicing of its hydraulic systems, has meant Alfred has only now joined CalMac's fleet.
It was expected to be available last month.
Alfred's first sailing between Ardrossan on the North Ayrshire coast and Brodick on Arran is due at 11:05 on Friday.
CalMac said the catamaran would be on a non-bookable, turn-up-and-go basis for the first two weeks to allow for familiarisation and to determine if the passage time and turnaround times were "realistic".
The boat is to used for two return services a day and will berth overnight in Ardrossan.
Following berthing trials, Alfred has been deemed suitable for use at several other CalMac ports - including Lochmaddy and Ullapool.
It could also be used at Port Askaig on Islay - but only once the thruster issue has been fixed. Pentland Ferries is to carry out work to resolve the problem.
CalMac said extensive ramp modifications were also needed before it could be deployed fully at Troon and Campbeltown.
Chief executive Robbie Drummond said: "We very much welcome the introduction into service of MV Alfred and the resilience that she will offer.
"Her addition should mitigate the impact of disruption or when certain islands are reduced to single vessel service."
He added: "The main route to and from Arran has been operating with one vessel for some time, so the addition of MV Alfred will provide much-needed support to the local community."