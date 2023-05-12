Teachers in hospital after Johnstone High School disturbance
- Published
Three teachers and a 14-year-old pupil have been injured in a disturbance at Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire.
Police were called to the school at about 10:45. Three women, aged 59, 48 and 34, were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley with minor injuries to be checked over.
The BBC understands no weapons were used during the incident.
A 16-year-old girl has been traced in connection with the incident. Officers are not looking for anyone else.
A spokesperson for the force said inquiries were ongoing.
A Renfrewshire Council spokesman said the incident involved a former pupil.
He added: "The school continued to operate as normal and senior staff are providing any support needed to staff and pupils impacted by this incident."