Boy, 13, dies four days after being hit by car in Glasgow
A 13-year-old boy has died four days after being hit by a car in Glasgow.
Artian Lushaku was critically injured when he was struck by a Toyota Aygo on Balmore Road, in the city's Lambhill area, at about 17:55 on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said he died from his injuries at the Royal Hospital for Children on Sunday.
Officers urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and said they were particularly keen to speak to the driver of a white van.
Sgt Nicholas Twigg said: "This is a deeply distressing time for Artian's family as they try to come to terms with his death.
"It's imperative we establish the full circumstances of the collision and our investigation remains ongoing.
"We are keen to hear from the driver of a white van who was in the area around the time of the incident and we would ask them to get in touch with us as we believe they could assist with our ongoing investigation."
Artian had been a pupil at Cleveden Secondary School for two years.
Headteacher Claire Wilson said the school community was devastated by his death and said the 13-year-old was loved by everyone who knew him.
She said: "He has left such a mark on our school with his confident, outgoing, friendly, caring and enthusiastic nature. Artian brought a sense of fun to anything he set his mind to.
"He will also be remembered for his sporting talents, and we will all miss him.
"The awful events of last week have been a shock to everyone and our thoughts and loving prayers are with Artian's family and friends at this deeply distressing time.
"We will do everything we can to support our school community over the coming days and months."