Scotland's oldest outdoor pool in Gourock features on new Blur album
A photograph of Scotland's oldest outdoor heated swimming pool has been used for the cover of Britpop band Blur's new album.
The group chose the photo of the salt water lido in Gourock, Inverclyde, as the artwork for their ninth album.
The picture was taken by British photographer Martin Parr in 2004 and shows a lone man swimming in the pool.
The man was unaware of the photo being taken but found out years later when a friend saw it in a Glasgow exhibition.
Mr Parr told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that he sent Ian Galt a print when he contacted him to say he was the swimmer.
"But then I had someone else say it was them, so it's a bit of a mystery who it really is," he added.
Mr Parr, one of the most celebrated and influential British photographers of the last 30 years, was commissioned to take the snap by Scottish architect John McAslan.
McAslan is from Dunoon in Argyll and Bute - which sits on the other side of the upper Firth of Clyde, a short ferry journey from Gourock.
"He asked me to photograph the A8 (road) - in other words, from Glasgow where you get the ferry across to Dunoon," Mr Parr explained.
"This is one of the pictures I took. It was in the summer and you have the blue of the lido but there was that grey sky so familiar in Scotland.
"I thought this is going to be a great backdrop. I just stood there for maybe half an hour, waiting for the right person to swim by.
"It turned out to be one of most popular pictures I have ever taken. I am very grateful to have had that opportunity."
Blur, led by singer Damon Albarn, announced details of the album "The Ballad of Darren" - their first new music in eight years - on Thursday.
"I've actually met Damon, I did his portrait once," Mr Parr said.
"I don't quite know how they found the photo but I'm very happy to supply it, and of course you get paid as well!
"Over the years I have done quite a few album covers, so it's great to revive that."
The outdoor pool at Gourock was opened in 1909 and has had a water heating system - maintained at a minimum of 29C - since 1969.
The popular leisure facility opens from early May to early September every year.