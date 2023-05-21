Three in hospital after bus roof cut off in bridge crash
Three people have been taken to hospital after a double-decker bus crashed into a bridge and had its roof torn off.
The crash happened in Cook Street in Glasgow, near the O2 venue, at 11.35.
The injured people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "A number of additional casualties have been treated at the scene but do not require to be taken to hospital."
A Police Scotland spokesman added: "Emergency services are in attendance and a number of road closures are in place.
"The public are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes."
First Bus confirmed it was one of its buses which was involved.
A company spokesperson said: "We are working closely with the emergency services at the scene and our thoughts are with those involved in the incident."