Glasgow chosen as venue for Interpol general assembly
Glasgow has been named as the host of the 92nd Interpol General Assembly.
More than 1,000 senior delegates, including heads of police, ministers and senior government officials will attend from 195 member countries.
The event will take place at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow from 4 to 7 November next year.
The general assembly is Interpol's highest governing body and the largest world gathering of senior law enforcement officials and ministers.
The UK government's Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said: "Global challenges call for global solutions.
"Hosting the Interpol General Assembly in Glasgow underlines the UK's role as a global leader when it comes to security and policing, and demonstrates our steadfast commitment to tackle global threats such as organised crime, terrorism and fraud."
The Scottish Event Campus was previously used as the location for the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in November 2021.
Scotland's Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: "Glasgow has a global reputation for hosting major international events and hosting the Interpol General Assembly is yet another opportunity to add to that impressive list.
"The Scottish government will continue to work closely with partners in the UK government, law enforcement, local government and Police Scotland - which is already globally recognised for its work keeping the people of Scotland safe - as we welcome delegates from around the world to Glasgow."
This year's general assembly is being held in Vienna.
The event is held in partnership with the National Crime Agency and includes elections for 10 key leadership posts, including the new secretary general.
Graeme Biggar, director general of the National Crime Agency, said: "We are immensely proud to be the host law enforcement agency for the 2024 General Assembly and to lead the UK delegation.
"Crime has no borders, so now more than ever before the UK must work with its partners around the world to ensure criminals have no place to hide so we can keep our citizens safe."